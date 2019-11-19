'Deck The Halls With Our Favorite Authors' Features Readings From Local Published Writers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HIGHLAND - “Deck the Halls With Our Favorite Authors” is an upcoming event at Louis Latzer Library located at 1001 9th Street in Highland, Illinois at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Meet, greet, and hear readings from some of our favorite local published authors. Our author guests include Ryan Byrnes, an incredible writer and author of Royal Beauty Bright, Highland’s Lynnette Schuepbach with Brady Kesner, author of Floral Expressions, Joyce Barth, author of His Hand, My Journey that is filled with hope and inspiration, and children’s authors Steph Plant, author of Slithering Snake, and Derrik Richard, author of Nic Nelson Adventures. There is truly something for everybody of all ages from the very young, tweens, and adults. There is no admission fee. Autographed books may be purchased to jumpstart your holiday shopping. Please invite your holiday guests to join in this very special event Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending