ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been positively identified after a robbery/home invasion attempt in the 300 block of Lancashire Road in the North County Precinct as Shabria Furlow, 23 years of age, of the 3900 block of Brittany Circle Drive in Bridgeton, Missouri 63044.

Preliminary investigation has revealed Ms. Furlow was one of several individuals attempting to commit a robbery/home invasion at the residence when she was fatally shot by the resident.

At 3:23 a.m. on January 11, 2022, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 300 block of Lancashire Road. Responding officers located an adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

