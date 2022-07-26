ST. LOUIS - The deceased in a homicide in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue has been identified as Cameron Young, 22 years of age, of the 6200 block of Cana Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63121.

The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the homicide.

St. Louis County Police Jennings Precinct officers responded to a call for service for shots fired near the intersection of Goodfellow and Lillian Avenue at 5:22 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury where he later succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

