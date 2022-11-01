ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a crash near the intersection of Grovois Road and Cinnabar Drive resulted in the death of a teenage male that has been identified as Quintyn Lewis, 17, of the 9200 block of Confederacy Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, 63126.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor crash near the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive which resulted in the death of a teenage male.

At 1:20 a.m. on October 29, 2022, St. Louis County police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive. Arriving officers located a single motor vehicle crash.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary investigation has revealed a Lexus sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Gravois Road when it left the roadway, striking a utility pole. The vehicle contained a total of 6 passengers, including the driver.

A passenger in the vehicle, a teenage male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second passenger was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third passenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Two additional passengers were not injured.

More like this: