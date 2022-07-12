ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a house fire in the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive in the City of Bel-Norhas been identified as John Prowell, 68 years of age, of the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive in Bel-Nor, Missouri 63121.

Preliminary investigation by the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit reveals the fire does not appear to be criminal in nature, however, the exact cause is undetermined at this time.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating the fire which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On July 10, 2022, at 1:26 AM, City of Bel-Nor police officers responded to a call for service for a house fire in the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive. Responding officers located a home partially engulfed in flames. An adult male was located inside the residence. He was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

City of Bel-Nor officers requested St.Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit assume responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

