ST. LOUIS COUNTY: The deceased in a St. Louis County crash has been identified as Sylvia Twigger, 89 years of age, of the 9700 block of Jackie Lane in Saint Louis, Missouri 63123.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are currently investigating a fatal motor crash in the area of Reavis Barracks Road and Lemay Ferry Road which resulted in the death of an adult female.

On May 6, 2022, at approximately 3:50 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Reavis Barracks Road and Lemay Ferry Road. Arriving officers located two motor vehicles involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a Nissan Rogue, driven by an 89-year-old female, was eastbound on Reavis Barracks Road in the northbound turn lane onto Lemay Ferry Road when it crossed the centerline, striking a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by an adult male. The Hyundai was westbound on Reavis Barracks Road at the time of the accident.

The 89-year-old female was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced deceased. It’s possible the female experienced a medical event prior to the accident.

The 58-year-old male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

