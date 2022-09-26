ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a Friday night homicide has been identified as Toni Stroder, 49 years of age, of the 9800 block of Lilac Drive, Saint Louis, Missouri, 63137. The call about the incident to Riverview Police occurred at 10:16 p.m. on September 23, 2022.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are now investigating the homicide which resulted in the death of an adult female.

Responding officers located two adults, a male and female, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Both victims were transported to an area hospital. The female victim was pronounced deceased and the male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Village of Riverview Police requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives who are now leading the investigation.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting to be the result of a dispute between known parties. There is no one in custody at this time.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

