ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a person struck in the area of West Florissant Avenue and Seven Hills Drive.

On November 13, 2021, at approximately 12:40 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident with a person struck in the area of West Florissant Avenue and Seven Hills Drive.

Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Michael Dukes, 45 years of age, of the 1000 block of Hallwood Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63033.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victim, an adult male, was involved in an automobile accident at the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road. The victim was walking across the roadway at West Florissant Avenue and Seven Hills Drive when he was struck by a dark passenger vehicle travelling southbound on West Florissant Avenue. That vehicle left the scene. The victim was pushed into the path of another vehicle and was struck again. That vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The driver of the 2nd vehicle involved in the initial accident at West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

