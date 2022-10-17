ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a fatal accident in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road in the North County Precinct at 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022, has been identified as Lucy Jones, 92 years of age, of the 4300 block of Sulla Drive, in Florissant, MO., 63033.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor crash in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road which resulted in the death of an adult female.

On October 13, 2022, at 12:20 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Arriving officers located two motor vehicles involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a gold-colored Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling southbound on Halls Ferry Road and was attempting to turn left into a parking lot near the intersection of Halls Ferry and St. Cyr, when it was struck on the passenger side by a gray-colored Toyota Camry traveling northbound.

The Chevrolet Cavalier was occupied by the driver only.

The Toyota Camry was occupied by the driver and two passengers. The driver and passengers suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Cavalier was conveyed to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

