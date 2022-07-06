ST. LOUIS - The deceased in a homicide in the City of Northwoods has been positively identified as Bryant Jones, 32 years of age, of the 500 block of Topaz Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63137.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of Fairchild Avenue in the City of Northwoods which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On July 4, 2022, at 12:17 AM, City of Northwoods police officers responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Fairchild Avenue. Responding officers located the driver, an adult male inside a vehicle which had struck a sign. The driver of the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The driver was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.

City of Northwoods police officers requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives assume responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

