HARDIN - At 11:12 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2024, a deputy sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois State Highway 100, near Michael, Calhoun County, Illinois.

As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, Dustin E. Black, 38, of Decatur, was arrested for the following offenses:

Felony Driving While License Revoked; and,

Improper Lane Usage.

Black was arrested without incident and released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

