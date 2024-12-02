Decatur Man Arrested for Driving While License Revoked
HARDIN - At 11:12 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2024, a deputy sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois State Highway 100, near Michael, Calhoun County, Illinois.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, Dustin E. Black, 38, of Decatur, was arrested for the following offenses:
Felony Driving While License Revoked; and,
Improper Lane Usage.
Black was arrested without incident and released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.
More like this: