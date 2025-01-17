Press Conference Regrading The Deundrea Holloway Case

EDWARDSVILLE — Deundrea S. Holloway, 25, of Alton, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to the decapitation murder of Liese Dodd, a pregnant woman, in her Alton apartment on June 9, 2022.

Holloway entered his plea on Friday, admitting to first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child, and concealment of a homicidal death.

The tragic case unfolded when Dodd's mother became concerned after losing contact with her daughter. Upon visiting Dodd's apartment, she discovered her daughter’s body. Dodd was nearly eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Throughout the proceedings, questions were raised about Holloway's mental fitness to stand trial, prompting the court to order psychological evaluations. At one point, he was deemed mentally unfit and received treatment at a state institution until he regained competency to face charges.

In a related legal development, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that an unborn child cannot be considered a second murder victim for the purposes of seeking a life sentence. This ruling was significant in shaping the charges against Holloway.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine expressed hope that the conviction and sentence would provide some closure for Dodd's family and loved ones.

"For the family and loved ones of Liese, these types of issues have caused continued angst and uncertainty. The guilty conviction ends that," he said. "Our hope is that this conviction and sentence provide the family and loved ones some assurance and will be a step towards healing."

The investigation was conducted by the Alton Police Department, which quickly identified Holloway as a suspect. He was subsequently apprehended in Gillespie. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Lauren Maricle and Crystal Uhe from the Illinois State Attorneys Appellate Prosecutors Office.

Haine commended the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies involved, including the Madison County Coroner's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services, Litchfield Police Department, and Gillespie Police Department.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the prosecutors and law enforcement agencies who worked diligently to secure this outcome. Their commitment to justice helped ensure that the victim’s loved ones could see accountability delivered,” Haine said.

He added: “This case has been difficult for everyone. Obviously, it has been traumatic for Liese’s family. With this resolution, they were spared the additional trauma associated with a trial. My heart goes out to the family, whose strength, courage and resiliency during this process have been truly remarkable.”

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said: “I commend the exceptional efforts of our patrol officers and detectives in swiftly resolving the investigation of the tragic murder of Liese Dodd and her unborn child. Their unwavering dedication and meticulous investigative work led to the prompt apprehension of the suspect, Deundrea S. Holloway.”

