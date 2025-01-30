GODFREY - Students and community members gathered at Lewis and Clark Community College for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, LCCC hosted the program with keynote speaker Debra Pitts. Students, faculty, staff and community leaders came together to honor King and hear Pitts’s speech, in which she urged listeners to take action and do more for their community.

“In times such as these, what would Dr. Martin Luther King do?” she asked. “And my question, what are we doing?”

This year’s celebration marked the 10th anniversary of the Dr. King event. Dr. Mumba Mumba welcomed the community to LCCC. Organizer Jared Hennings emceed the afternoon and provided music alongside pianist Ralph Monroe. Mya Lawrence, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Excellence, thanked attendees for their presence and recognized event organizers.

Three students — Charles Ervin, Vondasia Pittman and Montrez West — read excerpts from King’s writing, including his speech “The Other America” and “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” Student Na’ilah Simmons read “Still I Rise,” a poem by Maya Angelou.

Dr. Cherise Jackson introduced the keynote speaker. Pitts was an administrator at Alton High School and Civic Memorial High School for many years. She has received countless awards and honors, including the YWCA 1998 Women of Distinction recognition, the Elijah P. Lovejoy Human Rights Award, and the Mayor of Alton Hometown Royalty Award.

In her speech, Pitts read a few quotes by King and recognized him as a courageous, articulate, compassionate individual. She encouraged people to emulate him and look for opportunities to serve others.

She challenged the audience to complete four tasks: mentor a young adult, mentor a senior citizen, attend school board meetings and attend city council meetings. She believes that if people prioritize these tasks, it will lead to the improvement of the Riverbend community.

“How can we help our kids if we don’t attend the school board meetings?” she said. “How can we know about what changes we need to help make in our community if we don’t attend the city council meetings? How can we do anything without trying to mentor a child? And since I’m in the senior bracket, we need mentors for seniors, too.”

Ultimately, Pitts urged people to contribute to the community and do what they can to help others. She asked audience members to think about what they have done to serve and where they can step in to help.

“A truly happy life comes from giving more than you take,” she added. “What are some of the things that we’ve done to bring about change? Where have we stood in times of challenges and controversies? What are we still fighting for? What have we fought for? Have we fought for the betterment of our community? Are we still fighting? Bottom line, what have you done for others lately?”

