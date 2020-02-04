Debra Golenor Earns February Employee Honor at Alton Memorial Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Debra Golenor of Anesthesiology is the February Employee of the Month. Article continues after sponsor message She was nominated by Cathy Wagner, manager of Surgical Services, and Dr. Juri McDowell, anesthesiologist. Dr. McDowell said that “Deb is my all-purpose secret weapon of the Anesthesia department. She makes the broken stuff “work,” my unhappy staff “happy,” and she makes sure that when we are faced with the occasional set of unmanageable logistics, things flow on schedule without a hitch. I lean on her for about everything pertaining to the needs of the department, and in my opinion, it's impossible to measure her worth.” Cathy said that “Deb always wears a smile and volunteers to help the department as the Heart Walk Champion and United Way Champion. Anything we ask Deb to do, she will do and wear a smile while doing it.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending