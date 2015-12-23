Debbie Frazier earns employee recognition honor
ALTON - Debbie Frazier of the Education Department, center, is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month honoree for December. Her co-workers gathered with her Dec. 22 to congratulate her.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Debbie's co-workers say that she consistently provides customer service excellence.
"We are in the process of conducting annual patient care tech classes," the nomination said. "On two separate occasions during a discussion on teamwork, the PCTs acknowledged that Debbie was their lifeline when they were pulled to a different unit. Debbie greeted them with a smile and gave them the necessary information to make their work easier. Debbie always has a bright smile and a positive attitude."
More like this: