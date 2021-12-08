MADISON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting and death of a 38-year-old male in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

The 9-1-1 call of a shooting of a man came into the Madison Police Department at 11:48 p.m on Tuesday.

The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The decedent is identified as:
Andre Hutson of St. Louis.

At this time, approximately 18 investigators from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are working on this investigation, Detective Lieutenant Brian Koberna, Deputy Commander, said.

"Investigators are making significant progress in the investigation. Investigators are actively working leads in order to identify the person(s) responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice," Koberna said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-709-7750.

