ST LOUIS - On November 20, 2019, at approximately 4:15 PM, Berkeley Police Department requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons to respond to the 6200 blocks of Hancock Avenue to investigate the suspicious death of a one-year-old. Berkeley Police had responded to the scene for an unresponsive child. The child was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident

