ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are seeking help identifying a suspect connected to a deadly shooting at 3:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2025, at a Schnucks grocery store in the 3400 block of Union Boulevard in St. Louis.

The shooting incident began when two men began fighting inside the store, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking a 20-year-old man who later died at a hospital.

The Schnucks store, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, reopened on Monday, September 22, 2025, with what authorities described as a subdued atmosphere.

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the person of interest shown above to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.

Those wishing to remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward for tips leading to a felony arrest can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

