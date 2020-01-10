Springfield, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Class 132, which is tentatively scheduled to begin on Aug. 1, 2020. In order to be considered for Cadet Class 132, the ISP Merit Board must receive your completed application and required documentation by Jan. 31, 2020. Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the ISP is encouraged to visit the ISP Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information, including the updated education requirement option for applicants, which has changed to requiring an Associate Degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university, instead of the previously required Bachelor’s Degree.

The ISP is one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country and is committed to promoting criminal justice in the Land of Lincoln. During their time at the Academy, Cadets are provided with cutting-edge training in a variety of law enforcement functions. Upon graduation from the ISP Academy, Troopers will work in one of the 21 patrol districts across the state; however, Troopers have the opportunity to transition to one of the many specialty functions within the ISP. These specialty functions include, but are not limited to, Crime Scene Services, the Equal Employment Opportunity Office, Investigations, Internal Investigations, SWAT, Air Operations, K?9 Handler, Motorcycle Unit, Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau, Executive Protection, and Academy Instructor.

We hope you will consider being a part of a revered tradition built on three pillars: Integrity, Service, and Pride. You can help make ISP history as it approaches its centennial celebration in 2022.

If you have any questions about becoming an ISP Trooper and would like to speak with a Field Recruiter, please contact the ISP Recruitment Office.

Master Sergeant Hector Alejandre - Recruitment Section Manager

(708) 522-4946 or Hector.Alejandre@illinois.gov

