BELLEVILLE – Get to know m.e., a regional campaign aimed at raising awareness of the Metro-East, is extending the deadline for the annual “People to Watch” campaign. The campaign, which shines a spotlight on the region’s top-performing young professionals, will now be accepting nominations until Oct. 20, 2019. Candidates that are outstanding leaders within their workplace and beyond, going the extra mile in their communities, can be nominated.

Nominations may be submitted through the campaign website, www.get2knowthemetroeast.com by Oct. 20. After submission, each nominee will be considered for selection as a “People to Watch 2019/2020” recipient by the Get to know m.e. committee members. Honorees will be notified by the beginning of November. This campaign will again shine a spotlight on young professionals who truly make a difference in our community.

“Get to know m.e. – The Metro-East. I live here. I love it” campaign was created to bring the Metro-East communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. It also showcases the many attractions and lifestyle the Metro-East has to offer for those who live outside of this area. To stay up-to-date on the campaign’s projects and what is happening in the Metro-East, you can follow Get to know m.e. on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

