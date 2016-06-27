SPRINGFIELD – The last day to submit photos for Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ Cream of the Crop Photo Contest is July 7. The contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in our state.

“Growing up in the small farming community of Gifford, Illinois, I take pride in our state’s rich agriculture,” Frerichs said. “I know the beauty and strength that can be found on our farms and I look forward to seeing it through the eyes of our children.”

The contest is open to Illinois students, ages 8-18. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14, and 15-18. Each student is allowed to submit up to two photos by July 7. Submissions should be made electronically.

The photo contest is part of the Ag Invest program and offers an opportunity for Illinois students to submit their most innovative or scenic picture that depicts their vision of agriculture in our state. Contest winners will be featured in Ag Invest marketing materials and the 2016 Illinois State Fair.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office, through Ag Invest, partners with eligible lenders to offer farmers annual and long-term, low-interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses, and livestock purchases.

To read all of the rules, terms and legal conditions associated with this contest, click here or contact Rebecca Huston at 217.558.6217. For more information on the contest, click here.

About the Illinois Treasurer

The Illinois Treasurer is the state’s chief investment officer and Frerichs is a Certified Public Finance Officer. He protects consumers by encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. As the state’s Chief Investment Officer, he actively manages approximately $25 billion. The portfolio includes $13 billion in state funds, $7 billion in college savings plans and $5 billion on behalf of local and state governments. The investment approach is cautious to ensure the preservation of capital and returns $28 to the state for every $1 spent in operations. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office.

