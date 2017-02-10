EDWARDSVILLE – The deadline is drawing near for area residents to enroll in AREA Real Estate Academy’s pre-licensing class. AREA Real Estate Academy, a program administered by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite, Realtors®, is offering a 90-hour, pre-licensing class hosted by Illinois Real Estate Educator Lisa Smoot. The course is open to anyone interested in selling real estate in Illinois. The deadline to register is Thurs., Feb. 16, 2017.

The class will offer a blended approach to education filled with 45 hours of independent study followed by 45 hours of classroom work, Feb. 16 to May 2, 2017. The class will begin with an orientation on Thurs., Feb., 16 at 6 p.m. followed by independent work from Feb. 17, 2017 to Mar. 13, 2017. Beginning on Mar. 14, students will meet for class from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. every Tues. and Thurs., ending on May 2, 2017 with a final exam. The classroom work will be instructed by Linda Smoot at the AREA Real Estate Academy Office, located at 1012 Plummer Dr. in Edwardsville. The completion and passing of the final exam will satisfy the State of Illinois’ 90-hour requirement for pre-license study. Students would then be eligible to sit for the State Exam of which a passing score will allow them to become licensed real estate brokers.

The instructor of the course, Lisa Smoot, is a member of the Association of Illinois Real Estate Educators and is currently serving as secretary on their Board of Directors. She has been a board member since 2008. She previously chaired their membership committee.

“We are so happy to have Lisa Smoot available again as the instructor for this very popular, successful real estate program,” said Denise Wolff of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties development and operations manager. “Lisa has been in the real estate business since 1989 and has been teaching since 1998. She is a veteran real estate educator who uses lots of real world scenarios to establish solid understanding of the many theories covered in this course. Class participants will learn a lot from Lisa. Our industry is continually in need of talented, motivated Realtors® so I encourage anyone who has ever had an interest in sales, particularly real estate sales, consider taking the course and pursuing a career in the real estate industry.”

The deadline to register for the class is Feb. 16, 2017 and costs $535 per student. Registrations are accepted on a space-available basis and are non-refundable. Classes will be held at AREA Real Estate Academy, located at 1012 Plummer Drive, Edwardsville, Ill., 62025. For more information about the classes, or AREA Real Estate Academy, contact Lisa Smoot at 618-604-9158 or arearealest8@gmail.com, or visit them online athttp://www.areaacademy.com or www.facebook.com/AreaAcademyOfRealEstate/. AREA Real Estate Academy is a branch of the IAR Licensing and Training Center.

