SPRINGFIELD — Today, Director George H. Sheldon announced DCFS can now accept the following degrees for the position of Child Protection Specialist (CPS) within DCFS. The degrees are: Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice Administration and Law Enforcement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Applicants, who have wished to work for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, are highly encouraged to apply. Positions are available across the state.

“In the past we have encouraged qualified candidates to help fill the needs for full-time positions as caseworkers, investigators, attorneys, accountants, supervisors, managers, computer programmers and administrative professionals,” said Director Sheldon. “Now we are encouraging those with Criminal Justice Law Degrees to join us in our efforts to protect abused and neglected youth in our care. No child should be abused, and those who need our intervention deserve the greatest care possible to ensure they have a bright future.”

For more information about careers with DCFS, call 217-785-2586 (voice),DCFS.Employment@illinois.gov (email), or 866-322-7171 tty (nextalk).

More like this: