CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today launched its annual Black History Month campaign, designed to honor and uplift the contributions of Black Illinoisans, business owners and leaders. DCEO, through its Office of Economic Equity & Empowerment (OE3), will host virtual and in-person events throughout February to spotlight long-standing Black businesses across Illinois highlight Black business accomplishments and contributions to the state, and showcase the State of Illinois’ commitment to growing and investing in Black businesses. As part of the month-long celebration, DCEO launched a webpage featuring events and resources, including resources to support Black-owned businesses, a social media toolkit, and more.

The 2025 theme, Legacy and Impact, pays homage to Illinois’ rich Black history and celebrates the economic and cultural contributions of Black Illinoisans.

“Black-owned businesses are at the heart of so many communities across Illinois, driving economic growth and enriching our state's legacy of entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This Black History Month, we celebrate their contributions and continue our commitment to a future where Black-owned businesses thrive in every corner of our state.”

“Black businesses are integral to Illinois' economic success, contributing to our economy and creating thousands of jobs,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Our administration remains committed to breaking down barriers and expanding opportunities for Black entrepreneurs, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to start, grow, and thrive in every community across our state.”

Many businesses of color face unprecedented challenges when it comes to accessing essential business resources. DCEO is committed to creating an equitable business environment through targeted initiatives and resources designed for businesses owned by people of color.

“With over 170,000 business across the state, Illinois’ Black businesses are an essential part of our economy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Building on our state’s economic momentum means continuing to invest intentionally and supporting Black business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Illinois during Black History Month and beyond.”

DCEO's Black History Month campaign is led by the DCEO’s Office of Economic Equity & Empowerment (OE3). Throughout the year, OE3 works to create an inclusive business ecosystem for communities that have traditionally faced systemic challenges to growth, which includes Black business owners and entrepreneurs.

The Illinois Office of Tourism will also share Black History Month events, attractions, and Black Illinois Made Makers on the Enjoy Illinois Black History Month landing page.

Black History Month Events

The events below are free to attend; interested parties are encouraged to register on the DCEO website.

Online with OE3 – Overview of Financial Resources for Small Businesses

Wednesday, February 5 | 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. | Virtual

Join OE3's Business Development Managers for an online conversation and get the latest updates on financial resources, federal, state and local government programs, as well as other opportunities.

Legacy and Impact – Black History Month Panel Discussion

?hursday, February 20 |10:00 – 11:30 a.m. | Virtual

