(Jupiter, FL) Following a clubhouse meeting at 8:45 CT, the St. Louis Cardinals will get underway with Day Two of their Spring Training with the following schedule of bullpen sessions:

THROWERS

Jonathan Broxton
Tyler Lyons
Marco Gonzales
Deck McGuire

Mike Leake
Seung Hwan Oh
Mitch Harris
Corey Litrell

Trevor Rosenthal
Sam Tuivailala
Juan Gonzalez

Carlos Martinez
Jordan Walden
Jeremy Hefner
Dean Kiekhefer

NON-THROWERS

Adam Wainwright
Tim Cooney
Matt Bowman
Luke Weaver

Seth Maness
Miguel Socolovich
Tyler Waldron
Trey Nielsen

Jaime Garcia
J.C. Sulbaran
Jayson Aquino
Austin Gomber

Michael Wacha
Kevin Siegrist
Silfredo Garcia
Daniel Poncedeleon

Brayan Pena will catch Broxton, Kiekhefer, and Leake as he continues to familiarize himself with the Cardinals pitching staff. Eric Fryer will catch Lyons and Oh. Steve Bean, Luis Cruz, Carson Kelly, Michael Ohlman, and Alberto Rosario will handle the other Day Two catching duties.

 