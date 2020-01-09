EDWARDSVILLE - Thursday was day two of testimony in the murder trial of Caleb Lenhardt. Lenhardt of Bethalto was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Katie Bunt. He allegedly backed his car into a group of people in downtown Alton on July 23, 2018, killing Bunt and injuring Ashley Allgood.

Katie Bunt's sister, Tori Bunt, took the stand Thursday morning. Assistant Madison County State's Attorney Katie Wycoff showed Tori two photos of her sister and asked if this was her sister, she replied yes. Wycoff then asked Tori when she last saw her sister, Tori replied the night before the incident. Wycoff then asked Tori when she talked to her sister on the phone last she replied the night of the incident. Wycoff had no other questions. Defense Attorney Michael Mettes and Scott Rosenblum had no questions for Tori Bunt.

Wycoff then called Kevin Harp to the stand, Wycoff asked Harp if Katie and he were friends, he stated 10 years. Harp said he was downtown with Bunt and a few friends the night of the incident. They started at Mac's Timeout then moved to Ragin Cajun Piano Bar then to Bubby and Sissy's. Harp told the jury that at 2:30 a.m., he and Bunt and a few friends left the bar and started walking to their car in the parking lot. Harp stated as they were walking down the road a Silver Chevy Impala sped past them fast and pulled into the parking lot. Harp stated that Bunt and her friends started to approach the car for an unknown reason. He then stated he saw the defendant throw the car into reverse and back up. He saw Bunt push one of her friends away from getting hit but the car hit Bunt knocking her down and under the car. Harp stated the defendant became stuck on a parking brick but he kept accelerating to get off the brick while Bunt was still under the car. The car moved a little forward enough that Harp was able to pull Bunt away from underneath the car. The car then fled out of the parking lot and from the scene. Harp told jurors "I saw her shallow breathing and unconscious. I waited until help arrived." Wycoff had no other questions.

Defense Attorney Michael Mettes asked if Katie Bunt was a little intoxicated at the end of the night. he replied a little. Harp said he saw Bunt and two friends approached the rear of the vehicle and was yelling because of some "baby momma drama". Mettes asked Harp where he was during the incident, Harp stated he was across the street but could see everything happening.

Next Wycoff called Zach Boucher to the stand, Boucher stated he saw a silver car flying down the street before the incident took place. Boucher stated as he was walking in the parking lot to get the car he heard a commotion and started walking towards it. He stated he saw people yelling but said that was common down there at night. He stated he started dialing 911 because the incident became more heated and he didn't want it to escalate.

He stated he saw Bunt smack the window of the car and say "Get out of here." He stated as Bunt and her friends started walking away the defendant threw the car into reverse and striking Bunt and one of her friends. He stated like Harp stated the car became stuck on a parking block as Katie was under the car then fled the scene. Wycoff asked Boucher if he knew Bunt. He stated he knew of her from his wife. Wycoff then plays the 911 call to the jurors.

Boucher said he gave a statement to an officer on the scene. He then stated he went down to the police station and gave a statement to Officer Pulido. Rosenblum asked Boucher what he was doing in the parking lot he stated, picking up his car then he was going to pick his wife up outside of Bubby and Sissys.

After that testimony, the judge told the jurors that they were going to be a lunch break.

