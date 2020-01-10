EDWARDSVILLE - Friday was day three of testimony in the murder trial of Caleb Lenhardt. Lenhardt of Bethalto was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Katie Bunt. He allegedly backed his car into a group of people in downtown Alton on July 23, 2018, killing Bunt and injuring Ashley Allgood.

Assistant Madison County State's Attorney Katie Wycoff called Ashely Allgood to the stand Friday morning. Allgood said she knew Katie Bunt through Kelsey Barnes. The night of the incident, Allgood and Barnes went to Mac's Timeout. It was noted that Lenhardt and Barnes have a child together. Allgood said while at Mac's an altercation happened outside the bar between Lenhardt and his girlfriend at the time and Barnes and herself. The parties separated and went in different directions. Allgood stated that they then went to Bubby's and Sissy's. At that bar, they ran into Lenhardt again and another fight occurred. Allgood said she called the police after that incident because she was afraid more problems might occur.

She stated police arrived and told everyone to go separate ways. Allgood stated she and Barnes headed to find her cousin at the Firehouse Bar to let her know what happened and to see if she was OK. Allgood stated that as all three were walking to find her cousin's car Lenhardt pulled up and another fight broke out. Allgood said after that fight Lenhardt left recklessly out of the parking lot. She then stated Lenhardt returned and parked in the road and started yelling at the girls. A few minutes later, she said she saw brake lights and revving of the engine and he threw it in reverse and struck Bunt and herself. Wycoff asked if anyone was blocking him so he couldn't move forward and she stated no that he could of went forward and not backward. After Allgood was hit she was transferred to a local hospital then was transferred to a St Louis hospital with a small brain bleed and road rash.

Defense Attorney Scott Rosenblum asked Allgood if she was drinking that night. she replied yes. Rosenblum asked if prior to that night if she was told it was Lenhardt 21st birthday she replied she did not know that till when they saw him at the bar and he yelled it was his birthday. Rosenblum asked Allgood all about the incidents that happened that night. The defense spent their cross-examination attempting to bring Ashley’s credibility into question. She admitted she had been drinking that night and was unsure of certain events.

Next Assistant Madison County State's Attorney called Daniel Reditt to the stand. Reditt stated he was at Firehouse Bar at the end of the night with friends. He stated as he was walking back to his car he saw a commotion and decided to begin filming. His video, which the State's Attorney played for the jury, showed an altercation between Caleb Lenhardt and a female. As the video continued, the court watched as the defendant and his girlfriend sped off only to return minutes later, possibly to pick up the defendant's cousin, who had apparently been inadvertently left behind. Once the third person entered the car, Caleb seemed to drive forward a few feet as if to leave, then stop, put the car into reverse and hit the gas. The car sped backward, hitting Katie Bunt, Ashley Allgood, and Daniel Redditt and narrowly missing Kelsie Barnes. Reddit also said Lenhardt turned at a 90-degree angle and stuck them. Katie's family was visibly upset when the video was shown. The courtroom ended the day with the video, the last few moments of Katie’s life.

The trial is set to continue on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville, IL.

