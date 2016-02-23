(Jupiter, FL) A light drizzle of rain is falling at Roger Dean Stadium as the St. Louis Cardinals open Day Six of their Spring Training schedule. Similar to when the pitchers and catchers reported last week, the position players have been going through physicals since 7am est. Manager Mike Matheny will then address the team during a clubhouse meeting at 10am.

Following that conversation, players will have their first full team workout which will include live pitching practice.

Adam Wainwright, Michael Wacha, Jaime Garcia, Kevin Siegrist, Luke Weaver, Miguel Socolovich, J.C. Sulbaran, Matt Bowman, Jayson Aquino, Trey Nielsen, Austin Gomber, and Daniel Poncedeleon are scheduled to pitch today.

Besides pitching practice, agilities and bunting are also on the itinerary for the throwers.

Pitchers that are not scheduled to take the mound will throw long-toss besides rotating through the other drill stations.

Position players have a variety of their own drills from situational hitting to base running to bunting and more.

MUSIC MIX

–With Jon Jay being traded to San Diego during the off-season, Matt Carpenter has recently stepped in to fill the music void in the Cardinals clubhouse. Yesterday he featured a mix of the Scorpions, Spice Girls, and Semionic and today the third baseman’s mix included Everlast, Paramore, the Cardigans, and Barenaked Ladies.