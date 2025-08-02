EDWARDSVILLE - Top seed Tyler Zink was upset in the singles quarterfinals, while Kyle Kang and Alexander Razeghi will play Spencer Johnson and Nicolas Ian Kotzen for the doubles championship in an exciting day six of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The weather conditions were sunny and pleasant for the day, with a nice breeze blowing throughout the day, and very low humidity, which will be the forecast for the final weekend of play at the tournament. It was also Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Edwardsville Township, where all residents of Edwardsville Township were admitted free.

In the singles quarterfinals, Zink, from the United States, was upset by seventh seeded Kang, also of the USA, 6-4, 6-0, while Aidan Kim, the sixth seed from the USA, defeated Kotzen, a fellow American, in the second quarterfinal 6-3, 6-4. In the third quarterfinal match, third seed Aidan McHugh of Great Britain, won over South Africa's Si Montsi 6-1, 6-3, and in the fourth quarterfinal, Marko Milandinovic eliminated American player Evan Bynoe 6-1, 6-3.

In the doubles semifinals, Kang and Razeghi, from the United States, defeated Hunter Heck of the USA and Kenta MIyoshi of Japan 6-0. 4-6, 10-5, while in the second semifinal, Johnson and Kotzen, both from the United States, won over the second seeded team of Alan Magadan of Mexico and Karl Poling of the United States 6-1, 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak).

The singles semifinals take place on Saturday, with Kang meeting Kim at 12 noon, and McHugh playing against Milandinovic at approximately 2 p.m. The doubles final pits Kang and Razeghi against Johnson and Kotzen, and is set to begin at approximately 4 p.m. The singles final, the final match of the tournament, is set for Sunday.

Top Seeded Zink Survives Third Set Tiebreak To Advance To Singles Quarterfinals, Second Seeds Magadan And Poling Advance To Doubles Quarterfinals At Edwardsville Futures

EDWARDSVILLE – Top singles seed Tyler Zink had to get through a third set tiebreak to advance to the quarterfinals, while second seeded doubles team Alan Magadan and Karl Poling survived a third set tiebreak as well to advance to the semifinals on a pivotal day five of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

It was an overcast, but cool, day at the ETC, with the heat and humidity that had surrounded the tournament having disappeared with the emergence of a cold front that changed the weather for the better, providing much more comfortable conditions for both players and fans alike.

Thursday evening was also the annual Mitch-n-Friends clinic for special needs players at the Edwardsville YMCA. A good turnout for the clinic allowed many opportunities for players to shine during the clinic.

In the upper half of the singles bracket, in the second round, Zink, of the United States, survived a challenge from Alexander Razeghi, also of the USA, to win 5-7,6-3, 7-6 (110-9 in the tiebreak), while American Kyle Kang won over fellow American Nathan Ponwith 6-2, 6-1. Nicolas Ian Kotzen of the USA won over fourth seeded Kenta Miyoshi of Japan 6-3-6-2, while sixth seed Aidan Kim of the United States won in a walkover over Oliver Ojakaar of Estonia.

In the bottom half of the draw, Si Montsi of South Africa won over eighth seed Jacob Brumm of the United States 6-3,6-2, third seed Aidan McHugh of Great Britain defeated American player Quinn Vandecasteele 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), Marko Milandinovic won over Japan’s Leo Vithoontien 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, and Evan Bynoe of the United State won over Mikael Arsenault of Canada 7-6 (7-1 in the tiebreak), 6-2.

In the doubles quarterfinals, Kang and Razeghi advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Henry Barrett of the United States and Vladislav Melnic of Romania, while Hunter Heck of the United States and Miyoshi took a 7-5, 6-2 decision over Ryan Fishback and Nick Steiglehner of the USA, Americans Spencer Johnson and Kotzen won over fourth seeds Burno Kuzuhara and Ponwith 6-3, 2-6, 10-6, and Magadan and Poling defeated William Manning and Braden Shick of the United States7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 6-7 (3-7 in the tiebreak), 10-8 in a very close match.

Friday’s schedule will have the singles quarterfinals, with Kotzen meeting Kim, and Zink going against Kang at 10 a.m., with the other two quarterfinal matches, Montsi against McHugh, and Miladonovic against Bynoe, starting at approximately 12 noon. The doubles semifinals are scheduled to go off at 2 p.m., with Kang and Razeghi meeting Heck and Miyoshi, and Johnson and Kotzen playing against Magadan and Poling.

Friday is also Fan Appreciation Day at the tournament, presented by Edwardsville Township, with residents of Edwardsville Township being admitted for free all day.

