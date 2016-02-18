(Jupiter, FL) Day One of Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals opens with pitchers and catchers taking physicals and then a clubhouse meeting at 11am.

Afterwards, the pitchers will break into throwing and non-throwing groups for their various drills.

THROWING

Adam Wainwright

Tim Cooney

Matt Bowman

Luke Weaver

Seth Maness

Miguel Socolovich

Tyler Waldron

Trey Nielsen

Jaime Garcia

J.C. Sulbaran

Jayson Aquino

Austin Gomber

Michael Wacha

Kevin Siegrist

Silfredo Garcia

Daniel Poncedeleon

NON-THROWING

Jonathan Broxton

Tyler Lyons

Marco Gonzales

Deck McGuire

Mike Leake

Seung Hwan Oh

Mitch Harris

Corey Litrell

Trevor Rosenthal

Sam Tuivailala

Juan Gonzalez

Carlos Martinez

Jordan Walden

Jeremy Hefner

Dean Kiekhefer

Day One activities for the position players who have arrived early includes stretching, throwing, fungos, and batting practice.