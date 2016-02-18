(Jupiter, FL) Day One of Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals opens with pitchers and catchers taking physicals and then a clubhouse meeting at 11am.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Afterwards, the pitchers will break into throwing and non-throwing groups for their various drills.

THROWING

Adam Wainwright
Tim Cooney
Matt Bowman
Luke Weaver

Seth Maness
Miguel Socolovich
Tyler Waldron
Trey Nielsen

Jaime Garcia
J.C. Sulbaran
Jayson Aquino
Austin Gomber

Article continues after sponsor message

Michael Wacha
Kevin Siegrist
Silfredo Garcia
Daniel Poncedeleon

NON-THROWING

Jonathan Broxton
Tyler Lyons
Marco Gonzales
Deck McGuire

Mike Leake
Seung Hwan Oh
Mitch Harris
Corey Litrell

Trevor Rosenthal
Sam Tuivailala
Juan Gonzalez

Carlos Martinez
Jordan Walden
Jeremy Hefner
Dean Kiekhefer

Day One activities for the position players who have arrived early includes stretching, throwing, fungos, and batting practice.

More like this:

Oct 29, 2024 - Charges Issued for Burglary, Property Damage and Stealing

Nov 14, 2024 - Collinsville Police Seize Illegal Firearms, Drugs in Domestic Violence Case

 