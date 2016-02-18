(Jupiter, FL) Day One of Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals opens with pitchers and catchers taking physicals and then a clubhouse meeting at 11am.
Afterwards, the pitchers will break into throwing and non-throwing groups for their various drills.
THROWING
Adam Wainwright
Tim Cooney
Matt Bowman
Luke Weaver
Seth Maness
Miguel Socolovich
Tyler Waldron
Trey Nielsen
Jaime Garcia
J.C. Sulbaran
Jayson Aquino
Austin Gomber
Michael Wacha
Kevin Siegrist
Silfredo Garcia
Daniel Poncedeleon
NON-THROWING
Jonathan Broxton
Tyler Lyons
Marco Gonzales
Deck McGuire
Mike Leake
Seung Hwan Oh
Mitch Harris
Corey Litrell
Trevor Rosenthal
Sam Tuivailala
Juan Gonzalez
Carlos Martinez
Jordan Walden
Jeremy Hefner
Dean Kiekhefer
Day One activities for the position players who have arrived early includes stretching, throwing, fungos, and batting practice.