(Jupiter, FL) After two days of pitching practice, the St. Louis Cardinals will have only select bullpen side sessions on Day Eight of Spring Training. Long toss and bunt plays along with The Wall fielding exercises are on the agenda for pitchers while position players will take batting practice thrown by coaches and engage in situational hitting, bunting, and running drills.

Here’s a few pictures from the last couple of days of workouts (photo credits: Brian Stull/STLBaseballWeekly.com)

