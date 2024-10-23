EDWARDSVILLE — The murder trial of Roger Dale Sutton Jr. continued Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, focusing on the 2013 death of Patrenia Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old woman from East St. Louis who had been missing for nearly a decade.

Testimonies presented in court included insights from forensic experts and law enforcement officers.

The day began with the prosecution questioning Jessica Van Dyke, an FBI forensic examiner. Van Dyke noted that the decomposition of Butler-Turner's clothing was so advanced that no DNA was recovered from her underwear. During cross-examination, defense attorneys inquired about blood testing on the clothing found by police. Van Dyke clarified that the police did not request her lab to conduct blood tests, as her lab typically does not perform such analyses.

The prosecution then called Pontoon Beach Detective Michael Williams to the stand. Williams testified about his interview with Andrea Vasquez on January 6, 2023, where she described a male individual who had picked up her and Butler-Turner in East St. Louis. According to Williams, Vasquez described the man as white, with shaggy grey hair, a mustache, and of average build.

The prosecution also played a video of Sutton's interview with Detective Williams, during which Sutton denied borrowing a van or picking up any female in East St. Louis. This statement contradicted a previous phone call played yesterday in court in which he allegedly told his mother that Butler-Turner had overdosed on his couch, leading him to panic and conceal her body.

Steven Smith, the Assistant Director of Paternity Testing, was called to testify next. Smith reported that the human remains found were identified with 99.99% certainty as belonging to Butler-Turner. Following this testimony, the prosecution rested its case.

The defense presented only one witness, the owner of a pawn shop, who confirmed that pawn slips linked to the case originated from his store. After this testimony, the defense also rested.

During the trial, the defense made a motion to dismiss the case, citing a lack of physical evidence. However, Judge Berkley denied this motion. The judge did grant a defense motion to include a lesser charge of Concealment of a Body, classified as a Class 4 felony.

As the trial progresses, the jury will soon receive the case. Closing statements from both sides are scheduled for Thursday morning.

