VIRDEN - Father McGivney Catholic dominated the Riverton Sectional, where the final day for running events was held Friday, May 16, 2025, at Virden (North Mac) track.

The running events at Riverton on Thursday were delayed because of the weather and moved to Friday afternoon at Virden. There was also a weather delay on Friday.

McGivney posted 147 points to win the meet. Carlinville was fourth with 71 points and Marquette Catholic finished sixth with 41 points with a very strong performance.

Elena Rybak won both the 800 (2:19.87) and 1,600 Meters (5:21.82) and teammate Lilly Gilbertson won the 100 (12.49), 200 (26.24) and 400 (57.05). Multi-year state qualifier Jane Cummins blazed to a first with a time of 12:04.99 in the 3,200 meters.

McGivney won the 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays and Marquette posted an extraordinary second-place performance in the 4 x 100 relay.

The two-day meet suffered several heat, rain and lightning delays, but finally ended at the end of the day on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Riverton Sectional Results From Friday

100 Meters - Lilly Gilbertson, McGivney, 12.49, Kaelyn Swift, Virden (North Mac) 12.49, Karly Davenport, Marquette Catholic, 12.65, Abby Packer, MELHS, 12.69.

200 Meters - Lilly Gilbertson, McGivney, 26.24, Kaelyn Swift, Virden (North Mac) 27.15, Izabella Fenton, Litchfield, 27.43, Karly Davenport, Marquette Catholic, 27.50, Mia Range, McGivney, 28.83, Abby Packer, MELHS, 29.51.

400 Meters - Lilly Gilbertson, Father McGivney Catholic, 57.05, Elena Rybak, Father McGivney, 57.83, Kilee Hoover, Litchfield, 1:03.78, Lilly Hannigan, Marquette, 1:04.35.

800 Meters - Elena Rybak, McGivney, 2:19.87, Jane Cummins, McGivney, 2:26.05, Hannah Truax, Carlinville, 2:30.61.

1,600 Meters - Elena Rybak, McGivney, 5:21.82, McKenzie Jones, McGivney, 5:49.04, Lucy Doyle, MELHS, 5:53.59, Sabrina Eccles, Marquette Catholic, 5:10.20, Marion Hemmer, MELHS, 6:23.64.

3,200 Meters - Jane Cummins, McGivney, 12:04.99, Caitlyn Travis, Litchfield, 14:01.54, Arabella Sumniers, McGivney, 15:53.92, Mia Donald, Maryville Christian, 16:13.03, Keeley Shoemaker, Southwestern, 16:25.81.

100 Meter Hurdles - Emma Crawford, Virden, 15.81, Hailey Green, Litchfield, 17.03, Lilly Foiles, Carlinville, 17.41.

300 Meter Hurdles - Emma Crawford, Virden, Zoey Watkins, Bunker Hill, 50.37, Anna Ventress, Auburn, 52.05.

4 x 100 Relay - Virden, 50.98, Marquette Catholic, 52.27: Lilly Hannigan, Tyra Wells, Madison Bassett and Karly Davenport.

4 x 200 Relay - Father McGIvney Catholic, Mia Range, Kelea Gaither, Caroline Rakers and Allison Beltramea, 1:50.22, Virden, 1:50.52.

4 x 400 Relay - Father McGivney Catholic, Allison Beltramea, Jane Cummins, Kelea Gaither, Elena Rybak, 4:16.90.

4 x 800 Relay - Auburn, 10:48.84, Father McGivney Catholic, Bella Redenius, Isabella Harris, Miley Padgett and McKenzie Jones, 11:01.87.

Team Totals:

Father McGivney Catholic, 147, Virden (North Mac) 94, Litchfield, 75.5, Carlinville, 71, Auburn, 52 points, Marquette Catholic, 41, Mt. Olive, 29, New Berlin, 29, Staunton, 28, MELHS 27, Gillespie, 26, Southwestern, 22, Springfield Lutheran, 20, Pawnee, 15.5, Bunker Hill, 12, Maryville Christian 6.

