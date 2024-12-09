GRANITE CITY - Taylor Dawson has had many accomplishments in her legendary career as a Collinsville female wrestler but on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in a meet at Granite City, she pinned another wrestler in an extraordinary four seconds, a new pin record for Lady Kahoks wrestling.

Dawson led the Kahoks with first-place teammates Tashieya Taylor and Londyn to the third-place effort out of 32 competing teams. The Kahoks have only six squad members, which makes the feat even more phenomenal.

The team demonstrated remarkable skill and determination throughout the event. The success at this event reflects the dedication and hard work of the athletes and coaching staff.

Additionally, Emma Ford and Addy Bailey both earned fifth-place honors for the Kahoks.

