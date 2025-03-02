BLOOMINGTON - Collinsville's Taylor Dawson won the 140-pound weight class, while Chloe Skiles of Roxana won the 105-pound individual title, as the Kahoks finished fourth in the team standings at the second day of the IHSA girls wrestling state tournament, held on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Tinley Park Andrew won the team championship with 66 points, outdistancing runner-up Hampshire, who had 51 points. Maple Park Kaneland was third with 45.5 points, Collinsville came in fourth with 40.5 points, and Lockport Township was fifth with 40 points. The Shells were ninth with 31.5 points, Highland ended up with 22 points, Edwardsville scored 20 points, Granite City had 6.5 points, Freeburg ended up with six points, Cahokia scored four points, Triad ended up with two points, and Belleville West, O'Fallon, and Civic Memorial all failed to score.

Dawson won the 140-pound title by defeating Christiana Finley of Country Club Hills Hillcrest by fall at 5:59, then pinned Maggie Zuber of Chicago Mother McAuley Catholic at 45 seconds of the final to win the title. Skiles, meanwhile, won her semifinal bout of Kemeyah Young of West Aurora 10-0, then in the final, defeated Nadia Shymkiv of Lombard Glenbard East 10-5 to take the championship.

Among other wrestlers who competed on the second day of the tournament, Edwardsville's Emma Rogers, at 100 pounds, defeated Daniela Santander of Romeoville 10-4 in the wrestleback rounds, but then lost in the consolation semifinal to Jade Hardee of Andrew 8-3, then in the fifth place match, lost to Lily Enos of Batavia 12-0, finishing sixth. Holly Zugmaier, going at 135 pounds, lost in the semifinals to Viola Planetto of Mt. Prospect 4-1, in the consolation semifinal, lost to Avery Crouch of Dwight by fall at 5:00, and in the fifth place bout, lost to Bella Castelli of Rockton Hononegah by fall at 1:52, finishing in sixth.

Granite's Demi Barnes, competing at 170 pounds, lost her only match of the day, being pinned by Lillian Garret of Des Plaines Maine West at 18 seconds, and was eliminated, while Highland's August Rottmann, wrestling at 170 pounds, won her semifinal bout over Autumne Williams of Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 7=0, but lost in the final to Alicia Tucker of Plainfield Central 5-0, and finished second. Roxana's other wrestler, Madelyn Murphy at 100 pounds, lost in her only bout of the day, falling to Enos 7-1, and was eliminated. Collinsville's other remaining wrestler, Tashieya Taylor at 145 pounds, also lost in her only bout of Saturday, as A.J. Grant of Chicago Phoenix Military Academy, won by fall over Taylor at 38 seconds.

