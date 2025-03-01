BLOOMINGTON - Taylor Dawson of Collinsville, Holly Zugmaier of Edwardsville, August Rottmann of Highland, and Chloe Skiles of Roxana all advanced to the last four in the respective weight classes, while other area wrestlers performed well at the first day of the IHSA girls wrestling state tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Tinley Park Andrew led at the end of the opening day with 37 points, while Hampshire was second with 32 points, Lockport Township and Maple Park Kaneland tied for third with 23 points, and rounding out the top five was Schaumburg with 22 points. Collinsville is sixth and in contention with 21 points, Edwardsville is in 11th with 16 points, Roxana is right behind in 12th with 15.5 points, Highland has 11 points, Vandalia scored 9.5 points, Granite City has 6.5 points, Freebug came up with six points, Cahokia has four points, Triad scored two points, and Belleville West, Civic Memorial and O'Fallon all failed to score.

West's only wrestler, Jala Singleton at 110 pounds, lost her matches, falling to Giselle Arambula of Chicago Curie 9-3, and to Jessa Donaldson of Pekin 20-17 in sudden death overtime, and was eliminated. CM's two wrestlers, Kendall Moss-Smith at 115 pounds, and Alicia Dominguez at 130 pounds. both lost their openers, Moss-Smith to Victoria Macias of Burlington Central by fall at 1:26, and by fall to Nina Hamm of Homewood-Flossmoor at 5:38, and was eliminated. Dominguez also loss both of her bouts by fall, to Sophia Ball of Hoffman Estates at 1:18, and to Emily Cruz of Zion-Benton at 3:01, and was also eliminated.

Te'Aja Young of the Comanches lost her first two matches at 130 pounds, to Aubrie Rohrbacher of Huntley by fall at 1:13, then lost an 8-6 decision to Nyah Lovis of Chicago Lane, and was eliminated, while at 170 pounds, Janiyah Holman won her first bout. defeating Adriana Vela of Andrew by fall at 1:43, but in the quarterfinal, was pinned by Alicia Tucker of Plainfield Central at 3:49. Holman was eliminated by Lillian Garrett of Des Plaines Maine West by fall at 2:36 in the second consolation round.

The Kahoks had four wrestlers who entered the competition, and Londyn Long at 120 pounds, won her opener over Daisy Gil of Beardstown by technical superiority 16-1 at 2:51, but was pinned in the quarterfinal by Sabrina Bono of Franklin Park-Northlake Leyden at 3:11, then was eliminated in the second consolation round by Aaliyah Rolden of Oswego 11-5. At 130 pounds, Addyson Bailey lost to Yannel Perez of Bensenville Fenton by fall at 3:33, then lost her next match to Jalah Wilson of Harvey Thornton 10-8, and was eliminated. Dawson, wrestling at 140 pounds, won both of her matches by fall, pinning America Cabrera of Chicago Phoenix Military Academy at 1:37, then doing the same to Kelly Ladd of Macomb at 1:32, advancing to the semifinals. Tashieya Taylor, going at 145 pounds, won her opener over Mady Mooney of Geneseo by fall at 1:12, but in the quarterfinal, lost by injury default at 4:39 to Allison Garbacz of South Elgin. Taylor bounced back in the second consolation round, pinning Katelyn Marvel of Canton at 1:06 to advance to the second day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville had the largest contingent of wrestlers from the area with six, and Emma Rogers, competing at 100 pounds, won her opener, pinning Ruby Bolanos-Carbajal of West Aurora at 2:56, but then lost in the quarterfinal 5-4 to Riley Kongkaenow of Round Lake. Rogers bounced back in her next bout, pinning Claire Crouch of Triad at 4:58 to advance. Genevieve Dykstra, wrestling at 110 pounds, lost twice and was eliminated, falling to London Gandy of Homewood-Flossmoor 15-5, then was pinned by Cadence DuBois of Lisle at 3:46. Allie Chong, going at 125 pounds, was also eliminated in two straight bouts, losing to Lydia King of Geneseo by fall at 3:08, then was pinned by Monica Garcia of Berwyn-Cicero Morton at 3:32.

Brooklyn Alldredge, wrestling at 125 pounds, was the third Tiger wrestler to be eliminated in two straight bouts, losing to Gianna Arzer of Grayslake Central by fall at 3:04, then lost again by fall, this time to Alexis Seymour of Jacksonville at 2:47. Zugmaier. competing at 135 pounds, won both of her matches on the day, defeating Zabby Badru of Chicago Lane 11-6, and Sharon Olorunfemi of Schaumburg 1-0, to go to the semifinals. At 190 pounds, Vickie White won her opener over Anjarine Haywood of Rockford Guilford Catholic 1-0, but lost in the quarterfinal to Nadia Razzak of Schaumburg by fall at 5:52, then lost in the second consolation round to Isabel Peralta of Oak Forest by fall at 1:18, and was eliminated.

For the Warriors, Audrey Barnes at 135 pounds lost twice, to Quincy Oniyaorah of Lansing Thornton Fractional South 10-9, and to Maria Green of Lombard Glenbard East by fall at 3:10, and was eliminated. At 170 pounds, Demi Barnes won her first bout, winning by technical superiority over Erin Bush of Gurnee Warren 17-1 at 4:11, but lost her next match, dropping the quarterfinal to Annaliese Tavera of Hampshire by fall at 2:52. then stayed alive with a pin of Isabella Chiovari of Hoffman Estates at 5:11. Rottmann, wrestling at 170 pounds for the Bulldogs, won twice by fall, pinning Elana Haugh of Chicago Agricultural Science at 49 seconds, then pinning Ryann Miller of Burlington Central at 3:57, advancing to the semifinals.

O'Fallon's two wrestlers Scarlett Gentille at 135 pounds, and Kira Thompson at 155 pounds, both lost their opening matches, and were eliminated. Gentille lost to Alyssa Keene of Tinley Park Andrew by fall at 23 seconds, then lost, again by fall, to Sammie Greisen of Seneca at 1:27. Thompson lost to Nikol Orendarchuk of Wheeling, then was pinned by Charvelle Mclain of Oak Lawn Community at 5:06. Madelyn Murphy, wrestling for the Shells at 100 pounds, won her opener over Daniela Santander of Romeoville 13-4, but lost in the quarterfinals to Jade Hardy of Andrew 9-0, but bounced back to win her first consolation match over Molly Snyder of Geneseo by technical superiority 17-2 at 3:21. Skiles, going at 105 pounds, won her two bouts of the day, taking the first round bout by fall over Diamond Rodriguez of Carpentersville Dundee-Crown at 4:29, then defeating Blair Grennan of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 20-6 to move to the semifinals.

Triad's single wrestler, Crouch, lost her opener to Lily Enos of Batavia by fall at 4:39, but won her first consolation bout over Sunny Aitzemkour of Winnetka New Trier 6-0, before losing her final bout to Rogers, and was eliminated.

The semifinals and finals of all weight classes, as well as the wrestleback rounds, take place on Saturday in Bloomington.

More like this: