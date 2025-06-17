Dawn Mushill Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership With Local Chamber of Commerce

TROY — For Dawn Mushill, the past 25 years as President & CEO of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce have been more than just a career — they’ve been a dream come true.

“There are very few jobs where you can ride an elephant, give a high school commencement speech, appear in a rap video, perform a dance routine with the mayor, and drive a ‘Chambermobile,’” said Mushill with a smile. “Everything I love —connecting people, building relationships, providing resources, and planning events — is part of what I get to do every day.”

When Mushill took the role in 2000, she had just moved to Troy and didn’t know a single person in the community. With no clear roadmap, she brought her own vision and energy to the job. “In each of my interviews, I brought suggestions and ideas. By the third round, the Board President told me, ‘Now put those ideas to work’ — and I did.”

At the time, the Chamber had 111 members, no website, no email address, no database, and operated from a single-room office. Today, it boasts more than 400 members, an active online presence, and operates from its office located at 647 E. US Highway 40, just in front of Triad High School.

Under Mushill’s leadership, the Chamber has significantly expanded its programming and member benefits. Initiatives like "Meet & Treat" business visits and the popular “Drinking w/ Dawn … and an Expert” podcast highlight the Chamber’s innovative approach to community and business engagement.

Throughout her tenure, Mushill has forged countless connections and earned widespread recognition. Her awards include two Keys to the City of Troy (2003, 2018), the SWIC Generations of Success and Distinguished Alumna Awards, the Emerging Leaders of Illinois Award from State Representative Charlie Meier, the Madison County Career & Technical Industry Business Supporter of the Year Award and the Grand Champion Marketing Award from the Troy-Edwardsville Shriner’s Club.

Mushill holds an Associate of Applied Science from Southwestern Illinois College, a Bachelor's in Education, Training, and Development from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and a dual Master’s Degree in Management and Human Resource Development from Webster University.

She lives in Troy with her husband of 35 years, Ted, and credits her family as being a vital part of her journey and support system.

