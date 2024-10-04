ALTON – The Episcopal Parish of Alton will host its annual Dawgs 4 Paws event on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, beginning at 2 p.m. at the church located at 10 E. Third St. The event aims to raise funds and awareness for the church's Pet Food Pantry.

Sponsored by Trinity's Way and Great Rivers Animal Hospital, the Dawgs 4 Paws event will feature a variety of activities for pet owners and animal lovers.

Irene McLaughlin, one of the event coordinators, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "This event helps us raise funds and awareness for our Pet Food Pantry."

Attendees can expect to see veterinary professionals on-site providing free vaccinations, as well as distributing dog food and other supplies, she said.

In addition to these services, the event will include live music, a silent auction, and pet blessings, creating an engaging atmosphere for the community and their pets.

