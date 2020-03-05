Davis Votes for Coronavirus Funding, Plans Meeting with Local Health Professionals
March 5, 2020 10:43 AM
Listen to the story
Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today voted for $8.3 billion in funding to help to fight the Coronavirus. Additionally, Davis announced that he will hold a roundtable with health care professionals from across the district in Decatur on Friday. Details for media on Friday's roundtable to come.
"Ensuring our local health professionals have the information and resources they need to prevent and treat this illness is a top priority of mine," said Davis. "This funding is critical to help prevent, treat, and develop vaccines for the Coronavirus. I'm glad we could finally come together to pass this important funding package. I look forward to meeting with health professionals across the district on Friday to learn more about preparedness in Illinois and what else is needed to fight this."
Highlights from the $8.3 billion funding package include:
- More than $4 billion to make diagnosis tests more broadly available, support treatments to ease the symptoms of those infected with the virus and invest in vaccine development and to procure vaccines when they are available. Funds are also made available for the Food and Drug Administration to protect the integrity of medical products manufactured overseas and identify and prevent potential shortages.
- $2.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a robust response, including: Nearly $1 billion exclusively for state and local response efforts; and $300 million for CDC’s Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Reserve Fund to prevent, prepare for, and respond to diseases – keeping our nation prepared and positioned for any health threat.
- $20 million to administer disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by the virus.
- $1.25 billion for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to protect Americans abroad and prevent the spread of the virus worldwide, including: $264 million to evacuate Americans and maintain consular operations overseas. $200 million for USAID’s Emergency Response Fund to prepare for and respond to emerging health threats – working to prevent the spread of illness and infection before it reaches U.S. soil.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Durbin Joins Bipartisan Senate Leaders To Urge The Trump Administration To Reverse Course On Liheap Staffing Cuts
Today
Budzinski Votes No On Continuing Resolution: She Lists Impact On Her District's Projects
Mar 12, 2025
Pritzker Issues Statement On Illinois Leading Lawsuit Against Trump's Federal Funding Cuts
Feb 11, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Health And Human Services, Secretary Kennedy To Overturn Public Health Grant Cuts
3 days ago
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.