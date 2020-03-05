Davis Votes for Coronavirus Funding, Plans Meeting with Local Health Professionals Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. More than $4 billion to make diagnosis tests more broadly available, support treatments to ease the symptoms of those infected with the virus and invest in vaccine development and to procure vaccines when they are available. Funds are also made available for the Food and Drug Administration to protect the integrity of medical products manufactured overseas and identify and prevent potential shortages. $2.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a robust response, including: Nearly $1 billion exclusively for state and local response efforts; and $300 million for CDC’s Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Reserve Fund to prevent, prepare for, and respond to diseases – keeping our nation prepared and positioned for any health threat. $20 million to administer disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by the virus. $1.25 billion for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to protect Americans abroad and prevent the spread of the virus worldwide, including: $264 million to evacuate Americans and maintain consular operations overseas. $200 million for USAID’s Emergency Response Fund to prepare for and respond to emerging health threats – working to prevent the spread of illness and infection before it reaches U.S. soil. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Highlights from the $8.3 billion funding package include: "Ensuring our local health professionals have the information and resources they need to prevent and treat this illness is a top priority of mine," said Davis. "This funding is critical to help prevent, treat, and develop vaccines for the Coronavirus. I'm glad we could finally come together to pass this important funding package. I look forward to meeting with health professionals across the district on Friday to learn more about preparedness in Illinois and what else is needed to fight this." Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today voted for $8.3 billion in funding to help to fight the Coronavirus. Additionally, Davis announced that he will hold a roundtable with health care professionals from across the district in Decatur on Friday. Details for media on Friday's roundtable to come. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending