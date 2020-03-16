Davis Votes for Bipartisan Economic Package Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today released this statement after voting for H.R. 6201, the deal reached by President Trump and Republicans and Democrats in Congress to help Americans impacted by the Coronavirus: $1.2 billion for free testing, including $142 million to eliminate copay requirements for servicemembers and veterans.

$1.25 billion to provide emergency nutritional assistance for senior citizens, women, children, and low-income families, including:

$500 million for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children;

$400 million for the Emergency Food Assistance Program; and

$250 million for senior nutrition programs, including:

$160 million for home-delivered meals,

$80 million for meals at senior centers, and

$10 million for meal services for Native Americans.

Includes increased funding and flexibility to ensure children still have access to free and reduced meals when local school districts close.

Requires employers with less than 500 employees to provide 14 days of paid leave and also up to three months paid leave under FMLA at two-thirds of the covered employees pay rate. Employers will receive reimbursement for amounts paid to covered employees through a tax credit applied to quarterly payroll taxes.

$15 million for the Internal Revenue Service to administer tax credits in the bill. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Details of Bipartisan Economic Package "Congress must continue to communicate with the White House, our state and local governments, and the American people as this situation continues to change. We have to remain flexible." "Our next step must be helping small businesses get the resources necessary to continue thriving and helping our economy rebound. I'll be working with the Small Business Administration to ensure my local business have what they need right now. “The severity of the economic impact of the Coronavirus is unknown at this point, but this bill makes sure we are prepared for the worst. This bill provides free testing, protects our most vulnerable, and offers relief to Americans who may experience economic hardship because of the virus. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today released this statement after voting for H.R. 6201, the deal reached by President Trump and Republicans and Democrats in Congress to help Americans impacted by the Coronavirus: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending