Washington, DC - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) released this statement after he voted against both articles of impeachment:

“This is the second most consequential vote we have to take in this House. The first is to send our men and women in uniform to war and the second is to vote to impeach and remove a President of the United States. This is the first partisan impeachment in our nation’s history and I am fearful it sets a dangerous precedent. I will not vote to remove a duly elected president of either party or bar them from running without a legitimate independent investigation and proof of a crime, neither of which exist in this case. I am hopeful we can put this kind of partisanship aside and move forward on bipartisan legislation to improve the lives of hardworking American citizens."

