EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s Kendell Davis has made a decision to take his running and overall football talents to Missouri Baptist University.

Davis, a versatile multi-sport athlete, is preparing for the upcoming track and field season and will be a sprinter on relays, but on Wednesday, he was thinking about football as he signed a letter of intent in front of his family and friends to attend Missouri Baptist University.

“Hopefully I will go out and help them become a better program,” Davis said of his football scholarship opportunity. “During most of my life, football has been my main sport and I have always had a passion to play it. I have played primarily running back, but I love to play cornerback as well.”

Davis and Jackson Morrisey, the Tigers’ fullback, have been best of friends, playing football together for years. Morrisey was always the powerful running mate, who was also there to throw him solid blocks, Davis said. He said he will miss playing with Morrisey next season on the gridiron.

“Jackson is a long-time childhood friend and we will stay in touch,” Davis said.

The Edwardsville running back said his most solid memory occurred when he rambled 79 yards on a screen pass against Rock Island after being down in the first half. Davis rushed for 406 yards and was an All-Southwestern Conference selection.

Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said he has known Davis since he was a fifth-grader.

“Kendell did a heck of a job for us,” Coach Martin said. “He has a great personality. He always has a smile. I am just proud of him. It is nice to go to a place that wants you. I think he can be part of something special with the new program. He has a tremendous work ethic.”

Davis said he plans to major in criminal justice and business.

