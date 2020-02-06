Davis Statement on Senate Acquittal of President Trump Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. “The Senate has acquitted President Trump and it’s time to move on. We need to learn from this and stop these partisan fights that get in the way of solving issues critical to this country. There's a long list of issues that need our attention. It’s time to work together to lower health care costs, fix our crumbling infrastructure, address the opioid crisis, invest in workforce training, find innovative solutions to student debt, and other issues that directly impact the lives of the people we serve.” Article continues after sponsor message Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) released this statement after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending