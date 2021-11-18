Davis, LaHood Continue Hypocrisy on Infrastructure Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Yesterday, Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis released statements celebrating US DOT RAISE grant awards for Central Illinois just one day after President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal that would expand the RAISE program, a bill both LaHood and Davis voted against. After facing significant criticism for their opposition to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, it is clear that LaHood and Davis are desperate to cover their tracks and confuse the public about their infrastructure opposition.



Today, Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association Executive Director Dan Kovats and Democratic Party of Illinois Executive Director Abby Witt released the following joint statement:



"The hypocrisy we are consistently subjected to from Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis is exhausting. Neither supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, but they continue to tout the need for funding for our roads and bridges. Now we find out that LaHood and Davis are celebrating infrastructure funding programs while simultaneously voting to discontinue the very programs they’re celebrating. This is politics at its worst.



“They can’t have it both ways, either you support - and vote for - investing in our infrastructure and growing good-paying jobs, or you don’t. These Congressmen have made it clear they would rather put politics above people, and the public won’t let them get away with this duplicitous behavior.”



The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program was originally created under the Obama Administration. Section 21202 of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan recently passed by Congress and signed into law expands the RAISE program into the newly-named Local and Regional Project Assistance program and invests $7.5 billion into these important investments in our infrastructure. Both LaHood and Davis voted against the recently signed-into-law bipartisan infrastructure bill, opposing the expansion of RAISE grants and the future investment into local infrastructure.