On March 4, Congress passed the first emergency coronavirus package, which was signed into law by President Trump on March 6, 2020. This package included $7.8 billion funding to increase testing capabilities across the country, bolster state and local response efforts, provide relief to small businesses, and purchase essential equipment and supplies. Nearly $36 million in direct HHS grants to Chicago & the state of Illinois

On March 27, 2020, Congress passed the third emergency coronavirus package (H.R. 748, as amended) by voice vote, which was later signed into law by President Trump on that same day. This package provided almost $2 trillion in relief, including direct financial assistance to middle-class Americans, funds to support health care workers and hospitals, emergency loans for small businesses, expanded unemployment insurance and directs funds to state and local governments. CARES supplemental funding to Illinois from HHS, through the Health Resources & Services Administration, totals $51.6M to support 45 health centers in the state.

Alternate care sites that the Army Corps of Engineers is supporting, designing, and building out:

McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago

West Lake Hospital, in Melrose Park

Sherman Hospital in Elgin

Metro South Hospital in Blue Island

10 additional sites under review

Under the federal government’s leadership, Community Based Testing Locations (2 state run and 3 private sector) entirely supplied by HHS/FEMA and partially staffed by US Public Health Service

Total allocation of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) delivered to Illinois (2 total shipments; one pending state verification):

540,523 N95 Respirators

1,585,657 Surgical Masks

260,330 Face Shields

213,230 Surgical Gowns

7,621 Coveralls

1,130,407 Gloves

Total 450 ventilators provided to Illinois, to-date

Request for additional 100 ventilators from Chicago pending Federal Government Support for Illinois' Response:

In late March, the Department of Health and Human Services launched a pilot community-based testing program, so the federal government could provide enhanced testing support for the states. The McLean County facility, which is part of the pilot program, was scheduled to be transitioned over to the state of Illinois in the coming days as originally agreed to. The community-based testing site will continue to be supported and funded by the federal government through May 30, once the state paperwork is submitted.

"We also want thank the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, his servicemen and women, and the McLean County Health Department for their tireless work to keep this site running and our community safe. In Congress, we'll continue to work with our colleagues and the White House in a bipartisan manner to support the McLean County testing site and Illinois' response."

"Today, we are pleased join federal, state, and local officials in McLean County to announce that the federal government will extend their support and funding for the COVID—19 testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds," said the Congressmen. "The coronavirus pandemic calls on each of us to put aside our political differences and work together to overcome this health and economic crisis. We are pleased that the federal government moved swiftly to expand their support Illinois' testing ability.

Washington, DC -- U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) today announced that the federal government will extend their funding and support for the McLean County COVID—19 testing facility. Davis and LaHood released the following joint statement after their visit today at the site.