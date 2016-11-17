Davis honors Officer Blake Snyder on House Floor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Washington, DC – U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today honored the life and service of Officer Blake Snyder on the House floor. Snyder, a Madison County resident and member of the St. Louis County Police Department, was tragically killed in the line of duty on October 6, 2016. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Davis’ remarks are as follows:



I rise today to recognize Officer Blake Snyder, a 33-year-old police officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty in St. Louis County, Missouri on October 6, 2016.



Officer Snyder, a long-time resident of Madison County, Illinois, had served as a member of St. Louis County Police Department for four years. His career in law enforcement was inspired by his brother-in-law and late father-in-law, who both served as police officers.



Law enforcement leaders from across the region remember Officer Snyder as a dedicated public servant. St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said he was a “tremendous police officer,” and former St. Louis County Police Chief Ron Battelle said he was highly regarded by his fellow officers and command staff.



Before joining the police force, Officer Snyder served on the board of directors for Riverbend Family Ministries where he worked to provide a safe environment for children of families in crisis.



Officer Snyder was the 97th law enforcement officer killed this year. He is survived by his wife and two-year-old son.



Officer Snyder was the 97th law enforcement officer killed this year. He is survived by his wife and two-year-old son.

May God bless Officer Snyder and all the first responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Please join me in keeping the Snyder family, and all the families of our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers