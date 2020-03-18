Davis, Gottheimer Lead Bipartisan Group in Calling for Support for Gig Workers, Expanded Unemployment Insurance, Boosting Small Biz Loans, Extending P Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Protecting gig workers negatively impacted by these adverse economic conditions — by expanding supplemental unemployment assistance to freelance, contract, gig, or other workers who are otherwise ineligible for unemployment benefits under current Federal or state law. Boosting SBA loans for small businesses to remain operational and to pay their employees — by bolstering the Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loan guaranty program, either by raising the maximum loan guaranty percentage to a minimum of 90%, from the current 75% for loans greater than $150,000, and to raise the maximum loan amount to $7.5 million, from the current $5 million. This would immediately allow small businesses to have access to funds and provide greater certainty for lenders that participate in the program. Improving flow of funds to small businesses in need — by supporting solutions that provide direct and immediate access to loans through the SBA, to relieve the burden on private-sector financial institutions in the face of higher demand, as well as considering additional allocation of resources to allow the SBA to safely, quickly and effectively process these loans to the businesses that need them most. Improving access to paid leave tax credits for mid-sized businesses — by extending the credit to businesses with more than 500 employees. This will increase certainty surrounding paid leave and allow more individuals and businesses to utilize the House-passed paid leave tax credits, regardless of their size or organizational structure. Joining Davis and Gottheimer on the letter are U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12), Rick Crawford (AR-1), Joe Cunningham (SC-1), Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Kevin Hern (OK-1), Trent Kelly (MS-1), Pete King (NY-2), Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), Max Rose (NY-11), Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Fred Upton (MI-6), and Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2). Article continues after sponsor message More like this: The Members are calling for: The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that millions of Americans work as freelance employees, independent contractors, or participate in the gig economy. Many of these workers are not covered by traditional unemployment insurance and work in industries negatively impacted by the coronavirus. “We request immediate action to provide further support for small businesses, their employees, and workers who may not be traditionally covered by unemployment insurance. This request is in direct response to the impact that the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on our local communities and the small businesses, workers and families who have been adversely impacted by loss of businesses, closures and illness,” wrote the Members in a letter to Senate leadership. The Members are calling on Senate leadership, as they explore further economic stimulus legislation, to consider extending Unemployment Insurance for gig and freelance workers, raising the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) maximum loan amount, allowing the SBA to provide direct loans, and extending the payroll tax credit to businesses beyond the 500-employee limit. Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and Josh Gottheimer (R-N.J.) led a bipartisan group of 14 Members of Congress to take a stand to support small businesses, gig workers, independent contractors, and freelance workers in direct response to the impact that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on the American economy, local communities, and families. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending