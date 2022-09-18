BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial High School boys soccer team improved to 11-2 Saturday afternoon after defeating the Carlinville Cavaliers by a score of 7-0. The win was their fifth shutout of the season and comes after a conference loss to Triad.

“Let’s put that behind us and move forward,” was the message head coach Derek Jarman told his team before the weekend matchup. And that’s exactly what they did.

CM’s offense has been potent this season and leading the attack is senior forward Bryce Davis. He bagged a four-goal performance against Carlinville including the first three of the game. He wrapped up his hat trick within 30 minutes.

Sophomore midfielder Tyler Wilson scored a couple of goals to wrap up the first half in the 31st and 39th minutes. His goals made it 5-0 at halftime.

Coming out the other side CM didn’t let up. Senior midfielder Nick Fiorino had a couple of assists in the first half but wanted to get in on the scoring. He did just a few minutes into the half to make it 6-0 and then Davis finished the scoring with his fourth.

Those four goals for Davis bring his season total up to 31. That not only leads his team but the entire St. Louis region. He scored 35 last season which set a school record. He’s on pace to break his own record and notch 100 high school goals.

Senior goalie Ryan Halley wasn’t called upon much during the game but made the saves he needed to in order to preserve the shutout.

Starting on Tuesday, CM will play seven games in 10 days including some tough Mississippi Valley Conference opponents. Five of those games will be at home luckily.

They’ll play on back-to-back-to-back days next week. They take on Mascoutah on Tuesday, Roxana on Wednesday, and Waterloo on Thursday.

