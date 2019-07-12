SEE REP. DAVIS VIDEO:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) congratulated Edwardsville High School's baseball team on winning the 4A State Championship on the House floor.

These were Davis' words on the House floor:

"I rise today to congratulate Edwardsville High School’s baseball team on their 4A State Championship.

Edwardsville played St. Charles North for the title last week; going to extra innings before the Tigers won it all 3-2, claiming their third state championship in school history, and their first since 1998.

With a 37-5 season record, Edwardsville came to the championship game ready to win. At the bottom of the seventh inning, St. Charles had a 2-1 lead, with the bases loaded and no outs. Thanks to a double play, the Tigers tied the game 2-2 and sent the game to extra innings. In the top of the eighth inning, the Tigers stole second base and later laid down a bunt which led to a close play at the plate, allowing the Tigers to score the game-winning run.

When the Tigers took the field that morning, Coach Tim Funkhouser had 699 career wins. After the game, he came home with win number 700 and a state championship.

Congratulations, Coach Funkhouser and all of the Edwardsville Tigers on a fantastic season and a well-deserved win."



