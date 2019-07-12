SEE REP. DAVIS VIDEO:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) congratulated Edwardsville High School's baseball team on winning the 4A State Championship on the House floor.

These were Davis' words on the House floor:

Article continues after sponsor message

"I rise today to congratulate Edwardsville High School’s baseball team on their 4A State Championship.

Edwardsville played St. Charles North for the title last week; going to extra innings before the Tigers won it all 3-2, claiming their third state championship in school history, and their first since 1998.

With a 37-5 season record, Edwardsville came to the championship game ready to win. At the bottom of the seventh inning, St. Charles had a 2-1 lead, with the bases loaded and no outs. Thanks to a double play, the Tigers tied the game 2-2 and sent the game to extra innings. In the top of the eighth inning, the Tigers stole second base and later laid down a bunt which led to a close play at the plate, allowing the Tigers to score the game-winning run.

When the Tigers took the field that morning, Coach Tim Funkhouser had 699 career wins. After the game, he came home with win number 700 and a state championship.

Congratulations, Coach Funkhouser and all of the Edwardsville Tigers on a fantastic season and a well-deserved win."

More like this:

MELHS Excited To Bring Home State Scholar Bowl Championship For Second Year
Mar 27, 2025
SIUE Alumni Spotlight: Craig Ohlau Star SIUE Baseball Player Turned Public Servant and Award-Winning Author
Feb 26, 2025
Metro-East Lutheran High School Clinches Second Consecutive State Scholar Bowl Championship
Mar 25, 2025
Former Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Ed Hightower Receives Outstanding Commitment To Education Honor
Feb 19, 2025
This Day in History on March 24: Introduction of the First Mobile Phone
Mar 24, 2025

 