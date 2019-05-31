WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) this week participated in the American Congressional Exchange program through the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The two-day tour of the 13th District included stops in McLean, Macon, Champaign, Sangamon, Macoupin, and Madison counties where Davis and Rochester discussed areas where Republicans and Democrats can work together. Last year, Davis visited Rochester’s district and also participated in a bipartisan forum at the Kennedy Institute in Boston.

“Building relationships across the aisle is critical to getting anything done in Congress,” said Davis. “Getting out of Washington and visiting each other’s districts allows us to better understand one another and find issues that impact both our districts. This is our third bipartisan trip together and already Lisa and I have found bills, including criminal justice reform and preventing opioid addiction, that we’re leading together. There are plenty of areas where Democrats and Republicans disagree, but there are also issues where we can set politics aside and work to solve.”

“I was pleased to have the opportunity to visit Congressman Davis’ district and learn more about the challenges facing his constituents, many of which are similar to those my constituents in Delaware face," said Rochester. "Whether it’s fighting opioid addiction or addressing irregular planting seasons, our constituents demand that we put our differences aside to find solutions. I’m grateful to the Bipartisan Policy Center for putting together this incredible program and I’m grateful to Congressman Davis for hosting me this week and for coming to visit Delaware last year. Now more than ever we need to work together across the aisle and I look forward to continuing to find areas where we can collaborate and improve the lives of our constituents.

Davis is a lead cosponsor of Rochester’s criminal justice reform bill and they have discussed working together on a bill to prevent opioid pharmacy shopping that Davis will introduce soon.

